Four soldiers, 2 civilians martyred; many terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: At least nine terrorists including three suicide bombers were killed in Mach during an operation conducted by security forces following a failed terror attack.

According to the military’s media wing, on night 29/30 January 2024, multiple terrorists including suicide bombers attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan, which was effectively responded by law enforcement agencies.

Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised who are carrying out ensuing operation. Nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been sent to hell till now and three were injured, the ISPR said in a statement.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave members of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians. Effective response by law enforcement agencies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism, it added.

Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai in a post on the social media platform, X, confirmed about the attack. The development comes hours after the city was attacked by terrorists, two of which, according to the minister, have been identified as Doda Baloch and Pardan Baloch. He further said pictures and more details regarding the terrorists are “coming”. Militants launched coordinated attacks on multiple security installations in Mach, Balochistan. The primary targets were the Frontier Corps Headquarters and Mach Jail, reportedly, resulting in heavy firing and partial damage to the jail’s boundary wall.

People were trapped in their homes due to explosions and firing, while gunshots also started in Kolpur and Gokhart Bibi Nani areas.

According to security sources, unidentified militants fired 15 rockets from the mountains in the Mach area of Kachhi Bolan.

Two rockets fell into Mach Jail Colony, one landed in the Levies police station, four rained into the FC headquarters and eight rockets landed in the city and surrounding areas.

As the rockets exploded with strong bangs and heavy firing, the city plunged into darkness, and soon after the incident markets were closed.

Terrorists outfit, the Baloch Liberation Army - Jeeyand Baloch Faction claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In a statement, the militant outfit stated that it was a joint operation in collaboration with another faction. The attackers specifically targeted the Central Jail in Mach, the Mach Railway Station, the FC Commandant’s office in Mach, Kolpur, and adjacent government properties.

However, the security forces repulsed the fire raid attempt by BLA terrorists.

According to sources, the security forces had already received information about the terrorist attack, after which the security forces had laid an ambush for the attackers.

As a result of the effective response by the security forces, the terrorists retreated.

Soon after the incident, security forces started a search operation against the fleeing terrorists.

According to the local administration sources, the security forces completed the operation. Eight dead bodies were handed over to Levies/police including one casualty from railway department who was a civil guard.

The sources further claimed that there were some local group in assistance as four killed identified as Zahir Zehri, Naseer Kasi, Atif Baloch, and Qari Uzair aka Bashira were proclaimed offenders in different police stations in Quetta.

According to security sources, evidence of the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s involvement in the failed terrorist attack in Mach has been found.

“Indian social media accounts were already aware of the attack,” the sources said, adding that the RAW-linked accounts launched a campaign on social media during the attack.

Accounts linked to the Indian intelligence agency RAW were quick to first report the attack from their accounts.

Reportedly, BLF/BLA is under immense pressure from Iranian security forces after attack on Iranian soil. Iran is enhancing covert operations in Balochistan.

