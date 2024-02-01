At least one killed in Quetta blast

At least one person was killed in a blast on Quetta’s CPEC road on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

Police cordoned off the site and further investigations were underway.

Two more such incidents were reported on Wednesday in Quetta.

In the first incident, three persons were injured in a bomb explosion at Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) office at Quetta’s Saryab Road.

In the second incident, hand grenades were hurled at the home of PPP candidate and former minister Mir Zahoor Buledi at Kech.

However, no loss of life was reported.

The developments come ahead of general elections in the country, which are scheduled for February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned an emergency meeting on Thursday (today) amid the worsening law and order situation in the country ahead of the general election 2024.

The meeting will be attended by high-ranking officials from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including caretaker ministers, home secretaries, chief secretaries and Inspector General of Police (IGPs), it said.

Meanwhile, a candidate was also shot and killed on Wednesday in KP.

Rehan Zaib Khan, an independent candidate in the February 8 election who had claimed to be supported by former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, and four aides were shot in Bajur district, said police officer Rasheed Khan.

He said Rehan Zaib Khan died at a local hospital and his aides were in a critical condition.