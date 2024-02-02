CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared four development projects with a total cost of Rs138.66 billion.

The CDWP approved one development project with a cost of Rs2 billion and recommended three projects valued atRs136.660 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions participated in the meeting, while the chairman/ACS (Dev) from provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

Projects related to energy, physical planning and housing and transport and communications sectors were considered in the meeting.

A project related to the energy sector under the title, “Expansion of 48MW Jagran Hydropower Station (Phase-II) in District Neelum, AJ&K (Revised)”, with a cost of Rs14.744 billion has been considered and recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The Power Development Organization of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is designated for the operations and maintenance of the project.

The financing structure involves Rs12.72 billion to be sourced from The AgenceFrançaise de Développement (AFD), while the remaining Rs1.278 billion is proposed to be funded through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

A project related to the Physical Planning and Housing sector presented in the meeting, specifically focusing on the “Construction of Litigants Facilitation Center for Litigants of District Courts in Sector G-10/1 Islamabad,” with a cost of Rs1,989.990 million has been approved in the forum.

The primary objective of the project is to establish a facility catering to the needs of litigants and lawyers. It will include various amenities such as the Litigants Facilitation Center, cafeteria, multipurpose hall, banks, dispensary, shop, bar room (male + female), prayer hall, library + day care, office of IBA and IBC, along with soft and hard landscaping and internal road.

The Ministry of Communications presented a project in the transport and communication sector titled, “2nd Carriageway Torkham Jalalabad Road Project, Afghanistan,” with a cost of Rs16.47 billion.

The forum recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The National Highways Authority is designated as the executing agency for the project, while the costs for maintenance and operation will be met by the Government of Afghanistan. Upon completion, the project road will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Works, Government of Afghanistan.

The project is financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). It is a Government of Pakistan-funded initiative aimed at assisting the Government of Afghanistan in the reconstruction/rehabilitation of its road network.

Another project of the T&C sector namely, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rural Road Development Project worth Rs105.450 billion recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding. The ADB share is Rs91.2 billion (86.5 per cent) and the government of KP’s share is Rs14.249.00 million (13.5 per cent).

