CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared four development projects at cost of Rs 36.22 billion.

The CDWP discussed a comprehensive overview of four development projects, collectively valued at Rs 36.22 billion. The CDWP approved one development project at cost of Rs 2.8 billion and recommended three projects valued at Rs 33.42 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration. The projects were related to Physical Planning and Housing, Transport and Communication, and Water Resources.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Members of the Planning Commission, representatives from line ministries, provincial P&D departments, and officials from the Planning Ministry attended the meeting.

The CDWP accorded the highest priority to the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives. Four projects were discussed under the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Programme namely, “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering/Water Supply Infrastructure Sector, with the total cost of Rs 2.8 billion, Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Road Infrastructure CW and PPHD), worth Rs13.81 billion, Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Irrigation Infrastructure) worth Rs 8.25 billion, and Livelihood Interventions for integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Program (IFRAP) with the total cost of Rs 11.36 billion.

The Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Programme emphasizing resilience enhancement and livelihood diversification in Balochistan (road infrastructure CW&PPHD), with a total cost of Rs 13.81 billion, was recommended to the ECNEC. This project, funded by the World Bank, aims to strengthen transportation infrastructure by constructing resilient roads and bridges, significantly reducing travel time for the residents.

Additionally, another vital project of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction programme, the Livelihood Interventions for integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Program (IFRAP), valued at Rs11.36 billion, was also recommended for further deliberation by the ECNEC.

This project targets the upliftment of underdeveloped regions in Balochistan, encompassing various districts. It focuses uplifting livelihoods through agricultural and livestock interventions while nurturing resilience against climate change and other adversities.

The initiative titled, “Enhancement of Resilience and Diversification of Livelihoods in Balochistan (Irrigation Infrastructure),” totaling Rs 8.25 billion, received recommendation for approval by ECNEC.

Financed through a World Bank Loan, this project aims at rehabilitating flood-damaged infrastructure and establishing flood management structures within Balochistan, Pakistan.

The rehabilitation of water systems for irrigation within a command area spanning approximately 100,000 acres of land is the central objective of the project. The project’s implementation is expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity, restrain economic losses caused by floods, and strengthen livelihoods and economic growth in the region.

The project namely, “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering/Water Supply Infrastructure Sector)” with total cost of Rs 2.8 billion was granted approval by the CDWP forum.

The projects aim rehabilitation and restoration of damaged schemes to enhance water supply to the inhabitants of different calamity-hit districts of Balochistan where most components of water schemes were damaged.

With three projects recommended for consideration by the ECNEC and one project securing CDWP approval, the collective effort aims to revitalize infrastructure, enhance livelihoods, and fortify resilience against environmental adversities.

