Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to strengthen parliamentary linkages through frequent engagement and dialogue.

An understanding to this effect came at a meeting between caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia Nicola Procaccini in Brussels, in Belgium.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo also discussed the emerging trends of geopolitics during the meeting which was held at the sidelines of the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

Meanwhile, Jilani also addressed leading scholars and distinguished academicians from various international and European Institutions at the Royal Institute for International Relations.

In his address, the Foreign Office said that the caretaker foreign minister shared his vision for a peaceful and prosperous region, including fostering economic cooperation and regional connectivity; resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace in South Asia; strengthening efforts for peace and stability in South Asia; and avoiding geopolitical contest, and conflicting bloc structures and alliances in the region.

During her weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the caretaker foreign minister held bilateral meetings with a number of European Union officials, including the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino; the EU Special Envoy for Religious Freedom, Frans van Daele; the Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra; and the Chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with the countries of South Asia, Nicola Procaccini.

She said that the discussions focused on cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union in trade, investment, digital technology, climate action, health, and connectivity.

She said that Foreign Minister Jilani will hold further bilateral meetings with EU officials and Ministers of other participating countries over the next few days.

She further stated that the foreign minister will participate in the plenary session of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on Friday (today).

Jilani will also participate in a roundtable session on “Economic Resilience and Investment” to underscore investment opportunities for foreign investors in Pakistan.

At the Forum, Baloch added that the foreign minister will call for an equitable international economic order and cooperation to stimulate inclusive growth and bolster economic resilience of developing countries.

She said that Jilani will express Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable economic development, reducing carbon footprint and enhancing climate resilience. She added that the caretaker foreign minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to building a robust and resilient economy and outline Pakistan’s vision of a long-term partnership with the European Union by introducing new strands of cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024