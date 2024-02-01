'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday urged Afghan authorities to "take immediate and effective action against terror entities and hand them over to Pakistan."

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has been raising concerns over the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan.

When asked about the killing of nine Pakistani workers in Iran, the spokesperson said this was an inhumane act that has been condemned both by Pakistan and Iran.

She said Pakistan expects the Iranian authorities to share details of the attack as soon as the investigation into the incident is completed.

She said the Indian external affairs ministry has not denied the veracity of our credible evidence regarding New Delhi's involvement in extraterritorial and extra-judicial killings in Pakistan.

She said Pakistan has also shared the evidence of India's involvement in terror acts with friendly countries and other relevant countries, especially the ones with which we need further cooperation in holding to account the individuals behind the terror acts.

The spokesperson India's charges of terrorism against Pakistan are neither new nor credible, describing them as ridiculous. She pointed out that India has been involved in terror incidents and extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings in countries around the world.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also voiced serious concerns over the attacks on Muslim places of worship in India. She said there is a concerted campaign to demolish mosques in India and replace them with temples. These acts, she said, will remain a blot on the face of Indian democracy for the times to come.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. She said an elaborate program has been outlined to mark the day.

She said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute following the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called for full implementation of the International Court of Justice's judgment to uphold the human rights, dignity, and identity of the Palestinian people as per the UN charter and international laws.

She said the UN Security Council should play its mandated role to impose a ceasefire and protect the people of Gaza from ongoing atrocities.