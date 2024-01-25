Foreign secretary accuses India of committing 'extra-judicial killings' in Pakistan

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Thursday accused India of committing "extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings" within Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

"We have solid evidence linking two Pakistani nationals who were killed on Pakistani soil to Indian operatives," he said.

According to Qazi, there was a "sophisticated international set-up spread over multiple jurisdictions" and these executions were for "higher cases."

Indian agents carried out assassinations in Pakistan with the aid of technology and safe havens located abroad, he claimed in his presser.

According to him, Indian agents funded and assisted terrorists and criminals, to fulfill specific roles in these killings.

The foreign secretary stated that Indian media and social media accounts quickly celebrated and portrayed these assassinations as effective punishment for India's adversaries.

More to follow