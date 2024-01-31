Bodies of 9 Pakistanis shot dead in Iran to be airlifted to Multan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that the bodies of nine nationals, who were shot dead in Iran last week, will be airlifted today from the Taftan border to Multan.

“May Allah grant them the highest abodes in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” the Foreign Office (FO) said on X.

On January 27, unidentified gunmen killed nine Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semi-official Mehr news agency had reported.

Mehr said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings.

The Baloch rights group Haalvash said on its website that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked. Three others were wounded, it said.

The shootings occurred as Iranian state media said the Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors had returned to their postings after being recalled when the neighbouring countries exchanged missile strikes last week aimed at what each said were militant targets.

Iranian envoy to Pakistan in his statement condemned the killings of Pakistani labourers in Iran and said Tehran and Islamabad will not tolerate affliction of damage to the countries’ relations.

“Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to cause damage to the countries’ brotherly relations,” the Iranian envoy said in his statement.