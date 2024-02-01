AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-01

Toshakhana case: Imran, wife jailed for 14 years

Fazal Sher Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court here on Wednesday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case without recording the statement of Khan under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while announcing its judgement, awarded 14 years imprisonment in jail each to Khan and his wife, as well as, disqualified them from holding public office for 10 years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs787 million against each.

At the start of the hearing, the court marked the attendance of Khan. However, Bushra did not appear before the court.

The judge asked Khan where is your statement to be recorded under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Khan replied his statement was in his room and he was called only for marking his attendance.

The judge told Khan to submit his statement under Section 342 right now and not waste the time of the court. “Why are you in such a hurry? Yesterday, the special court also announced its sentence in haste,” Khan said to the judge.

Khan further told the judge that his legal team had not reached the court. “I will submit my statement after showing the statement to my lawyer,” he said. He again said that he was called to the courtroom just to mark his attendance, and then he left the courtroom.

The court announced its judgment without recording the statement of Khan under Section 342.

The court sentenced both Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison.

The former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi surrendered before the court soon after the verdict was announced.

The NAB team, already at the jail, where the hearing was being conducted, took her into custody as soon as she reached there.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 19, 2023, filed the Toshakhana reference against Khan and his wife.

The court on January 29 closed the right of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case.

The court closed the right of the defence counsel of cross-examination of the witnesses and asked Imran and his wife to record their statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Sources said that the authorities declared Bani Gala residence of former premier Imran Khan as a sub-jail and shifted Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi from Adiala jail to Bani Gala. The decision to shift Bushra Bibi from jail to Bani Gala was taken due to security concerns, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

accountability court Toshakhana case Imran Khan accountability courts Accountability Court judge Bushra Bibi Toshakhana cases

Toshakhana case: Imran, wife jailed for 14 years

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories