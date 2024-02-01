9 Pakistanis: Bodies being airlifted from Taftan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said that the mortal remains of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Sistan-o-Baluchestan Province of Iran on 27 January 2024, are being airlifted on Wednesday from Taftan border to Multan.

“May Allah grant them the highest abodes in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Earlier on January 27, unknown armed men killed nine Pakistani labourers in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city of Iran along Pakistani border.

Many of those killed belonged to Punjab, specifically originating from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh districts.

Islamabad had urged Tehran to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime.

Moreover, our Consul in Zahidan is on way to the hospital where injured people are being treated and will reach there in a few hours due to long distances and security imperatives involved. He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024