PEC reviews polls preparations

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday reviewed preparations and arrangements for delivery of ballot papers and materials, as the general polls 2024 are scheduled to take place on February 8.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh along with Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas, District Election Commissioner Karachi West Ahmed Nadeem Sheikh and District Election Commissioner Keamari Humaira Binte-e-Muaz also reviewed the arrangements for bulk breaking, and instructed the polling staff to perform their duties responsibly and honestly.

He asked them to solve issues related to electoral factors according to the election rules through the handbook provided by the Election Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

