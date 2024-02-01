Adiala Jail admin claims to have received bomb threat

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail administration has claimed to have received a bomb threat from an anonymous caller who claimed to be from Afghanistan.

The jail authorities informed the law enforcement agencies and the Rawalpindi police regarding the threat and also demanded a further increase in security of Adiala Jail.

According to a letter written by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, a threat call was received at Adiala Jail at an official telephone number.

The speaker said that he was calling from Afghanistan and central jail would be blown up with a bomb in the next three days.

It is pertinent to mention here that five terrorists of a banned group attacked Central Jail Mach, Balochistan on January 30, which was thwarted by law enforcement agencies.

The letter says that Adiala Jail is very sensitive from a security point of view as prominent political prisoners and prisoners belonging to extremist/terrorist organisations are confined therein.

It says that keeping in view the aforementioned situation, it is requested that extra deployment of police personnel at the jail may kindly be made on an urgent basis, and patrolling of the outer area of the jail may be carried out by the elite forces.

Combing operations of surrounding areas may also be conducted to scan the locality to avoid any untoward incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024