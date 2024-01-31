AIRLINK 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
DGKC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.19%)
PAEL 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIAA 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 114.81 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
SEARL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SNGP 65.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
SSGC 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.71 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,346 Increased By 36.3 (0.57%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.9 (0.46%)
KSE100 62,055 Increased By 213 (0.34%)
KSE30 20,989 Increased By 115.5 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 2,270.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.3%

MARI 1HFY24 – of higher gas prices and volumes

BR Research Published 31 Jan, 2024 09:06am

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) witnessed an uptick in oil and gas production during the recently concluded 1HFY24. There was an overall 13 percent increase in production during the period, which along with the rise in gas prices boosted the company’s profitability.

Revenues of the company during 1HFY24 were up by 54 percent year-on-year led by a 29 percent year-on-year rise in the wellhead price of Mari Gas Field and growth of around 34 and 17 percent year-on-year in production volumes of oil and gas, respectively. Topline growth was also supported by PKR depreciation during the period. The recent quarter – 2QFY24 – also had a topline growth of 56 percent year-on-year led by a rise of around 20 and 25 percent year-on-year rise in oil and gas production, currency depreciation as well as gas price hike. Recall that in 1QFY24, the company incurred the highest-ever quarterly hydrocarbon sales of around 10 million barrels of oil equivalent, while the same was also around 9.8 million barrels in 2QFY24, aggregating to 19.8 million barrels for 1HFY24.

Besides the topline growth, MARI’s bottom line also benefitted from higher finance income that came in due to higher income on cash and investments. The earnings were supported by other income in 1HFY24 and 2QFY24 versus other expenses in 1HFY23, and 2QFY23.On the expense side too, the company witnessed 43 and 66 percent decline in exploration and prospecting expenditure during 1HFY24 and 2QFY24, respectively due to the absence of dry wells. The company’s earnings for 1HFY24 and 2QFY24 witnessed a growth of 57 and 65 percent year-on-year despite a higher share of loss from associates.

With a robust 1HFY24, the prospects for earnings during the rest of the year (FY24) are very optimistic. Besides the improved production flows due to Sachal Gas Processing Complex coming to full capacity and additional gas sales to SNGPL as highlighted in the Company’s announcement at the bourses, new production flows and better liquidity due to the higher gas price of Mari Gas Field will support bottom-line growth in the coming quarters.

mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited oil and gas exploration

MARI 1HFY24 – of higher gas prices and volumes

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

Tariff hike proposal: Nepra to hold public hearing today

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

IMF revises GDP growth projection downward

Rice exports likely to jump

Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Purchase of engineering goods: PSEs asked to prefer local firms

Read more stories