Minister launches 4RF dashboard to ensure efficiency in project execution

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed formally inaugurated the Post-Flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) dashboard which would provide real-time information on the physical and financial progress of the projects.

The 3rd meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee/Oversight Board for Post-Flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the caretaker Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed.

The meeting was attended by secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, the country director of the World Bank, the country director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country director of the European Union Islamabad, the deputy resident director of UNDP, and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The planning minister formally inaugurated the 4RF dashboard which has been placed at the ministry. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that this dashboard is a milestone achieved in order to ensure transparency and efficiency in executing the flood-related projects. The dashboard will provide real-time information on the physical and financial progress of the projects. Besides, it will be accessed by the provincial government, development partners and concerned line ministries, he added.

The minister appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for their support in establishing this dashboard. Furthermore, the minister underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting and facilitating flood-affected people throughout the implementation and completion of the vital projects.

During this productive meeting, donor agencies appreciated the Planning Ministry for its diligent oversight and monitoring of 4RF projects and their execution. Furthermore, they expressed their dedication to continuing support for these projects in the future.

Earlier, Tassaduq Hussain Khan, Senior Joint Secretary at the Planning Ministry gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of 4RF.

It is noted that in 2022, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affecting 33 million people and resulting in economic losses worth $30 billion. In response, the government devised the 4RF framework, which proposed effective coordination and participation arrangements among federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors. In January 2023, Pakistan successfully secured pledges of $ 10 billion from donors during the International Conference on “Climate Resilient Pakistan”, jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva.

