AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN says agency aiding Palestinians cannot be replaced

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Jan 30, 2024 (AFP) - No organization can "replace or substitute" the United Nations'...
AFP Published 30 Jan, 2024 11:34pm

UNITED NATIONS: No organization can "replace or substitute" the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, employees of which were implicated in the October 7 attacks on Israel, the UN's coordinator for Gaza aid said on Tuesday.

Several countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan, have suspended funding to the agency, and the senior official's intervention came as the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres prepared to meet donor countries.

"There is no way that any organization can replace or substitute (the) tremendous capacity, the fabric of UNRWA -- (their) ability and their knowledge of the population in Gaza," said the recently appointed coordinator, Sigrid Kaag, referring to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Countries halt funding to UN agency in Gaza

UNRWA said it has acted promptly over allegations by Israel that 12 of its staff were involved in the Hamas attacks and that cuts in funding will affect ordinary Palestinians.

The UN agency has long been under scrutiny by Israel, which accuses it of systematically going against the country's interests.

Israel has vowed to stop the agency's work in Gaza after the war.

The unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Militants also seized 250 hostages, of whom Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28.

Israel's relentless military offensive has killed at least 26,751 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas government's health ministry in the territory.

Antonio Guterres UN Palestine Gaza

UN says agency aiding Palestinians cannot be replaced

KSE-100 sees another fall, plummets 1.5% amid political volatility

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

Nine terrorists killed by security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.55 against US dollar

Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

IMF says global ‘soft landing’ in sight, raises 2024 economic growth outlook

Oil slips on China economic headwinds

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

SBP initiates process for issuance of new currency notes

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Read more stories