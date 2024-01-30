KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 29, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.02 281.09 AED 76.26 76.95
EURO 301.64 304.60 SAR 74.35 74.99
GBP 354.46 357.50 INTERBANK 279.50 279.70
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024