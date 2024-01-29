AIRLINK 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
CNERGY 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.89%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.1%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.89%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.98%)
KOSM 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 138.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.45%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.77%)
PIAA 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PPL 114.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.84%)
PRL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.17%)
SNGP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.76%)
SSGC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.49%)
UNITY 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,434 Decreased By -115.5 (-1.76%)
BR30 22,627 Decreased By -513.3 (-2.22%)
KSE100 62,900 Decreased By -912.8 (-1.43%)
KSE30 21,184 Decreased By -349.9 (-1.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Taylor Swift searches blocked on X after fake explicit images spread

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 01:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: The social media platform X has blocked users from searching for Taylor Swift after fake sexually explicit images of the pop singer proliferated on social media this week, an executive said on Sunday.

Searches for Swift’s name on Sunday afternoon on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter yielded the error message, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

“This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue,” Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, said in a statement.

Fake online images of Taylor Swift alarm White House

Swift was named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2023 after launching a record-shattering global tour and becoming the world’s most-streamed musical artist.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the fake images “alarming” on Friday, and said social media companies have a responsibility to prevent the spread of such misinformation.

Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing that lax enforcement against false images, possibly created by artificial intelligence (AI), disproportionately affects women.

One image of Swift shared on X was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended, according to a New York Times report.

Taylor Swift named Time person of the year

Since billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he has been criticized for his own controversial posts and his efforts to overhaul the platform’s content moderation policies. Many advertisers on the platform have pulled back spending, fearful of appearing next to harmful posts.

X has said the overwhelming majority of content views are of “healthy” posts. Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino have articulated a new policy called “freedom of speech, not reach” that restricts the distribution of some posts but refrains from deleting them.

The search restrictions come ahead of a 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) National Football League (NFL) playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, which Swift - who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - is expected to attend.

Broadcasts of Chiefs games often show Swift’s reactions.

Twitter White House Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift searches blocked on X after fake explicit images spread

Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Oil climbs on escalating tensions in Middle East

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Read more stories