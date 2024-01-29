AIRLINK 61.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.97%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.21%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 114.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.25%)
KOSM 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 139.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
PAEL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
PIAA 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
PPL 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.63%)
PRL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.4%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.41%)
SEARL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.05%)
SNGP 68.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.51%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 75.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
BR100 6,468 Decreased By -80.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 22,866 Decreased By -274.6 (-1.19%)
KSE100 63,142 Decreased By -671.5 (-1.05%)
KSE30 21,263 Decreased By -271.1 (-1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise for sixth day as banks gain; Fed in focus

Reuters Published January 29, 2024 Updated January 29, 2024 11:20am

Australian shares ended higher for the sixth straight session on Monday, as gains in banks and energy stocks outweighed losses in miners, with investors squarely focussed on a U.S. central bank policy decision due later in the week.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,578.4, its highest close since Jan. 2.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to stand pat at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, leaving the focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his comments for clues on when the first interest rate cut might come.

“Australian investors will be keeping a close eye on what tone the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) strikes this week about inflation and interest rates. Actions by the Fed concerning monetary policy can have a flow-on effect on the global economy,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at brokerage KCM Trade.

New Zealand shares snap 4-day rally but set for weekly gain; Australia closed

“Any indications that the Fed could delay the start of the rate-cutting cycle in the US could potentially also push out the timeline for policy easing by the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia).”

In Sydney, financials led the gains, rising 0.7% to their highest close since May 2017. The “Big Four” banks climbed between 0.7% and 1.1%.

Energy stocks rose 1.8%, as oil prices jumped after a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan added to worries over supply disruption in the Middle East.

Sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos were up 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Heavyweight miners fell 0.6%, with BHP Group losing 1.4% as legal concerns in Brazil weighed on the iron ore behemoth.

“BHP was trading in the red and this negatively impacted sentiment for some other miners. Legal concerns for the company in Brazil have left traders a bit worried about potential compensation costs,” Waterer said.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,911.89, its highest close since early August 2023.

Australian shares ASX 200 index

Australian shares rise for sixth day as banks gain; Fed in focus

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Read more stories