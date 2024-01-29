AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-01-29

ECP starts dispatching ballot papers for upcoming elections

APP Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the delivery of national and provincial assemblies’ ballot papers to various District Returning Officers (DROs) while concurrently printing them for the upcoming elections.

An ECP official told APP on Sunday that ballot papers for two constituencies in the National and Provincial Assemblies of Lodhran and Vehari were sent from the Islamabad Printing Press to the relevant District Returning Officers (DROs).

Ballot paper printing is progressing smoothly and is expected to conclude around February 3 or 4, said the official.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that the ECP already had directed the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on January 14 to print 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

Distinctive watermarks will embellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.

The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone.

Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were used to share the workload for this endeavour.

