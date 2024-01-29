CM decides to recruit sub-registrars through SPSC

KARACHI: The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqir has decided that the recruitment process of Sub-Registrar will now be conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

According to a CM’s spokesman on Sunday, the post of Sub-Registrar was of Grade 15 and was a very important post. The recruitment of sub-registrars through the commission will improve the performance of the department.

The chief minister had said that sub-registrar was a person, who registered the ownership papers. He said that the eradication of corruption in sub-registrar offices was possible only when recruitment was based on merit.

Baqar said that the Sindh government had digitized the Revenue Department for the convenience of the people.