Jan 29, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-01-29

CM decides to recruit sub-registrars through SPSC

APP Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

KARACHI: The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqir has decided that the recruitment process of Sub-Registrar will now be conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

According to a CM’s spokesman on Sunday, the post of Sub-Registrar was of Grade 15 and was a very important post. The recruitment of sub-registrars through the commission will improve the performance of the department.

The chief minister had said that sub-registrar was a person, who registered the ownership papers. He said that the eradication of corruption in sub-registrar offices was possible only when recruitment was based on merit.

Baqar said that the Sindh government had digitized the Revenue Department for the convenience of the people.

Maqbool Baqir Sindh Public Service Commission SPSC Sindh caretaker CM sub registrars

