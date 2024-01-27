AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Nine Pakistani nationals killed by gunmen in Iran's border area

  • No individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless Sistan-Balochistan province
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2024 Updated January 27, 2024 07:34pm

DUBAI: Unidentified gunmen have killed nine Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday, amid efforts by the two countries to mend ties after tit-for-tat attacks.

Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan's ambassador to Iran, expressed his shock at the massacre, confirming that the victims were Pakistani nationals.

"Embassy will offer bereaved families full support," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition, he said that Counsel Zahidan was on his way to the incident site and hospital.

“We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter,” he added.

Mehr said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless Sistan-Balochistan province.

The Baloch rights group Haalvash said on its website that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked. Three others were wounded, it said.

The shootings occurred as Iranian state media said the Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors had returned to their postings after being recalled when the neighbouring countries exchanged missile strikes last week aimed at what each said were militant targets.

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu reached Tehran followed by the arrival of Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam to Islamabad.

The impoverished region has long been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and separatist militants and smugglers carrying opium from Afghanistan, the world's top producer of the drug.

Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and this has also led to fuel smuggling to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

