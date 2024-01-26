Sri Lankan shares snap 12-session losing streak

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares snapped a 12-session losing streak and closed higher on Friday, driven by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.6% higher at 10,335.79.

John Keells Holdings and Sri Lanka Telecom were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, consumer staples weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 27.2 million shares from 18.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 798.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.5 million) from 583.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 358.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 640.6 million rupees, the data showed.