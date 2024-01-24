Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, consumer staples weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday, weighed by losses in industrial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.05% down at 10,274.39, extending losses for a 12th straight session.

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers are set to vote on a social media regulation bill on Wednesday which opposition politicians and activists allege will muzzle free speech.

LOLC Finance PLC and C T Holdings PLC were the top losers on the index, falling 2.3% and 4.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 18.50 million shares from 29.80 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 583.80 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.84 million) from 700.10 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 126.30 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 486.10 million rupees, the data showed.