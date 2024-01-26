AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
FO presents details of Indian drive of killings inside Pakistan

Ali Hussain Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday unveiled the sophisticated and sinister Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings inside the country with the same pattern of cases which have come to light in other countries including Canada and the United States.

Speaking at a news conference Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi shared details of two Pakistani citizens who he said were killed under the sophisticated and sinister Indian campaign and indicated that some more cases are currently under investigation and will be shared in due course of time.

“Today we will present details of a sophisticated and sinister Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings inside Pakistan. We have credible evidence of links between Indian agents and assassination of two Pakistani nationals on Pakistani soil,” Qazi said.

He added that these were killings-for-hire cases involving a sophisticated international setup spread over multiple jurisdictions, adding that Indian agents used technology and safe havens on foreign soil to commit assassinations in Pakistan.

“They recruited, financed and supported criminals, terrorists and unsuspecting civilians to play defined roles in these assassinations,” he said, adding that the Indian media and social media accounts immediately claimed and glorified these killings as successful retribution against “enemies” of India and projected their capacity to carry out these illegal acts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

