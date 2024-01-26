Reforms in insurance industry discussed

ISLAMABAD: Gohar Ejaz, caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industry, Investment and Interior participated in a meeting chaired by the Finance Minister to discuss reforms in the insurance industry in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for IT & Telecom, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and Secretary SIFC, Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR, Special Secretary Commerce, Chairman SECP, Chief Executive Officers of the three public sector companies.

Gohar informed the meeting that Pakistan’s public-sector insurance companies, namely, State Life Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and Pakistan Reinsurance Company, have been an engine of growth for the performance of insurance industry in Pakistan.

He further averred that these companies manage funds of around Rs. 2 trillion and have established themselves as pillars of financial stability and innovation.

“These are the best of the state-owned enterprises in Pakistan. Over the years, they have consistently demonstrated their ability to navigate economic cycles, maintain financial stability, and adapt to evolving market conditions,” he said.

