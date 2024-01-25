AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-25

FBR asked to give maximum tax rebate to principals, headmasters of KP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to give maximum income tax rebate to Principals/ Vice-Principals and Head Masters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as admissible to full time teachers/ researchers.

According to an order issued by the FTO against the FBR, the FBR should direct the Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar to ensure that Principals, Vice-Principals and Head Masters, of Elementary & Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are treated at par with Principals FG Institutions in all matters relating to tax withholding u/s 149 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, especially; rebate admissible to full time teacher or a researcher, under clause (2) Part-Ill of Second Schedule to Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The complaint has been filed under Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance) regarding tax rebate admissible to full time teacher or a researcher, under clause (2) Part-Ill of Second Schedule to Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Facts of the case are that the Complainant is presently posted as Principal in GGHS, Manga, Mardan. Before posting as Principal, she was entitled to tax rebate; however, after posting as Principal, she has been deprived of said rebate and prayed to allow rebate in salary as she is still categorised in Teaching Cadre by Provincial Government despite being posted as Head Mistress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Taxes FBR FTO

FBR asked to give maximum tax rebate to principals, headmasters of KP

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories