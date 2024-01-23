AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Election security: Federal cabinet approves deployment of armed forces

  • The deployment of security personnel will occur in sensitive areas and polling stations
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2024 09:53pm

The Federal cabinet Tuesday unanimously approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces personnel to maintain peace and security during the upcoming general elections, Aaj News reported.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair, approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The deployment of security personnel will occur in sensitive areas and polling stations and will also serve as a rapid response force.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier lauded the efforts of the Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar for increasing the tax revenue in the country, improving the tax-GDP ratio, and the detailed proposals made regarding the administrative structure of the Federal Board of Revenue.

He reiterated that the caretaker government supports proposals regarding FBR reforms.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to establishment of an inter-ministerial committee under the supervision of the Finance Minister in the light of the opinions of the cabinet members regarding the FBR reforms.

The cabinet approved the formation of a search committee for the appointment of the vice chancellor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health.

The cabinet also endorsed decisions made during the Economic Coordination Committee’s meeting held on the 9th of this month.

