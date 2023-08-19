Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

ISLAMABAD: Renowned industrialist Gohar Ejaz on Friday assumed the charge as caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries with the ambitious goal of boosting the country’s export to $80 billion.

The caretaker federal minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Friday with a thorough understanding of the crucial functions and responsibilities entrusted to the Commerce Division and Industry.

During the briefing, Ejaz voiced concerns regarding subsidies granted to state-owned enterprises and emphasized his commitment to gradually phasing out these subsidies.

Commerce Minister Ejaz has set forth ambitious goals for his tenure. His resolute determination is aimed at propelling domestic exports to an impressive 80 billion dollars, reflecting his commitment to fortifying the nation’s economic prowess.

“I am steadfast in my resolve to breathe new life into our commercial and industrial sectors,” Minister Ejaz affirmed.

Addressing the challenges that loom in the commercial sector, Minister Ejaz expressed his dedication to tackling complexities head-on. He aimed to swiftly steer state enterprises towards profitability, demonstrating his adeptness at strategic decision-making in the pursuit of economic prosperity.

In a bid to foster innovation and industry growth, Ejaz revealed his plans to launch flagship projects within the Special Economic Zone, with a specific focus on the garments sector.

These initiatives are poised to stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and further solidify the country's position on the global economic stage.

Ejaz’s appointment has been graciously accepted by the community, recognizing his extensive experience and unwavering dedication to the betterment of the nation.

Ejaz took to Twitter and stated, “On the very first day of assuming my national duty as caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries, Production, & Textile, I made a solemn commitment to serve the nation voluntarily, and as such, I will not accept any salary, remuneration, perks, or any government facilities with financial implications throughout my tenure in this role.

Furthermore, to ensure best possible outcomes, I am committed to personally covering the expenses incurred for any consultancy advice or services that may be sought from top professionals in the private sector. My aim is to contribute to the Nation’s progress & development without any personal financial gains.“

