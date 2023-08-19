BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

  • Reveals plans to launch flagship projects within the Special Economic Zone, with a specific focus on the garments sector
Tahir Amin Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 10:40am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Renowned industrialist Gohar Ejaz on Friday assumed the charge as caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries with the ambitious goal of boosting the country’s export to $80 billion.

The caretaker federal minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Friday with a thorough understanding of the crucial functions and responsibilities entrusted to the Commerce Division and Industry.

During the briefing, Ejaz voiced concerns regarding subsidies granted to state-owned enterprises and emphasized his commitment to gradually phasing out these subsidies.

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

Commerce Minister Ejaz has set forth ambitious goals for his tenure. His resolute determination is aimed at propelling domestic exports to an impressive 80 billion dollars, reflecting his commitment to fortifying the nation’s economic prowess.

“I am steadfast in my resolve to breathe new life into our commercial and industrial sectors,” Minister Ejaz affirmed.

Addressing the challenges that loom in the commercial sector, Minister Ejaz expressed his dedication to tackling complexities head-on. He aimed to swiftly steer state enterprises towards profitability, demonstrating his adeptness at strategic decision-making in the pursuit of economic prosperity.

In a bid to foster innovation and industry growth, Ejaz revealed his plans to launch flagship projects within the Special Economic Zone, with a specific focus on the garments sector.

These initiatives are poised to stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and further solidify the country’s position on the global economic stage. During the briefing, Ejaz voiced concerns regarding subsidies granted to state-owned enterprises. He emphasized his commitment to gradually phasing out these subsidies, a move that aligns with his overarching goal of streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring sustainable economic progress.

Ejaz’s appointment has been graciously accepted by the community, recognizing his extensive experience and unwavering dedication to the betterment of the nation.

Ejaz took to Twitter and stated, “On the very first day of assuming my national duty as caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries, Production, & Textile, I made a solemn commitment to serve the nation voluntarily, and as such, I will not accept any salary, remuneration, perks, or any government facilities with financial implications throughout my tenure in this role.

Furthermore, to ensure best possible outcomes, I am committed to personally covering the expenses incurred for any consultancy advice or services that may be sought from top professionals in the private sector. My aim is to contribute to the Nation’s progress & development without any personal financial gains.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Exports SEZs SOEs Pakistan Export Gohar Ejaz caretaker Minister for Commerce

Comments

1000 characters
Usman Aug 19, 2023 09:03am
But he will be gone in Feb and so will his policies.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salman Aug 19, 2023 09:55am
The nation stands with Gohar sb in this effort.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rashid Salim Aug 19, 2023 10:19am
Mr. Gohar Ejaz is a sincere, honest and a throughly committed capable professional, Right man for the Right job, ✅️
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Aug 19, 2023 10:21am
How much time does he think he should be given to achieve this goal?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories