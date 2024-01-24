SNGPL to face WAPDA in President’s Trophy final

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) defeated the Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 109 runs on day four of the seventh round of President’s Trophy Grade-I 2023-24 to qualify for the final of the tournament.

SNGPL is set to face Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the five-day final, starting on January 27 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

With just one game left in the tournament, Ghani Glass’s Mohammad Rameez Jnr sits at the top of the leading wicket-takers list with 42 scalps in five matches while Khan Research Laboratories’ (KRL) Abdul Faseeh has the most runs in the tournament having accumulated 637 runs in six games.

HEC required 283 runs to win with nine wickets in the bag at the start of the day.

Skipper Saad Khan hung around in the middle and faced 149 balls to score 65 runs comprising six boundaries and two sixes before falling prey to Mubasir Khan.

Muhammad Awais Zafar (50, 77b, 5x4s, 2x6s) played well for his half-century before being dismissed by Mohammad Awais Anwar.

Opening batter, Mohammad Mohsin Khan (7, 16b) returned to bat after retiring out last evening. He was outfoxed by Shahnawaz Dahani who went on to hand a golden duck to Sohaib Sultan as well bringing HEC to 133-4.

Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (54, 97b, 6x4s) too put up resistance scoring a gutsy half-century but Dahani dismissed him as well.

Umar Lohya (12, 20b, 2x4s) and Waseem Akram’s (20 32b, 2x6s) outings were cut short after they got off to decent starts. HEC lost their last five scalps for just 53 runs while falling 109 runs short of the target.

Dahani, running riot with the ball, picked up his second first-class five-wicket haul giving away 54 runs in 15 overs. Awais Anwar and Mubasir returned with two wickets each while Mohammad Ali dismissed one batter.

7th round recap:

WAPDA beat PTV by three wickets at National Bank Stadium

PTV 146 all out, 39.4 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 46, Hasan Mohsin 43, Mohammad Ibtisam 19 not out; Asif Afridi 5-67, Khalid Usman 3-43, Ali Shafiq 2-11) and 202 all out, 57 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 53, Taimur Khan 38, Mohammad Junaid 34 not out; Asif Afridi 4-87, Khalid Usman 3-74, Tahir Hussain 2-20).

WAPDA 124 all out, 34.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 30, Asif Afridi 24, Muhammad Akhlaq 22; Faisal Akram 7-47) and 227-7, 41 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 100, Ahmed Shehzad 64, Ayaz Tasawar 25; Mohammad Junaid 3-82, Faisal Akram 3-92).

Ghani Glass beat SBP by two wickets at UBL Sports Complex

SBP 278 all out, 70.4 overs (Umar Amin 69, Mohammad Mohsin 61, Usman Salahuddin 50; Mohammad Rameez Jnr 4-122, Shoaib Akhtar 3-39, Saeed Ali 1-41, Ghulam Haider 1-44) and 179 all out, 43.3 overs (Umar Amin 104, Rameez Aziz 34, Usman Salahuddin 15; Mohammad Rameez Jnr 6-59, Ahad Malik 2-27, Ghulam Haider 1-36).

Ghani Glass 282-9, 80 overs (Saad Nasim 53, Muhammad Azeem Ghumman 47, Shan Masood 32, Shahbaz Javed 32; Kashif Bhatti 5-99) and 179-8, 49.1 overs (Saeed Ali 40, Shan Masood 34, Saad Nasim 29; Afaq Afridi 3-19, Zahid Mehmood 2-35, Kashif Bhatti 2-67).

SNGPL beat HEC by 109 runs at State Bank Stadium

SNGPL 279 all out, 77.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 102, Mubasir Khan 55, Mir Hamza 40, Azhar Ali 36; Waseem Akram 4-50, Abdul Rehman 2-65) and 351-5 dec, 78 overs (Kamran Ghulam 104, Omair Bin Yousuf 82, Saud Shakeel 49, Asad Shafiq 42; Asif Ali Chandio 2-79).

HEC 257 all out, 72 overs (Saad Khan 91, Mohammad Huraira 85, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 27; Mir Hamza 4-53, Mohammad Ali 3-37) and 264 all out, 76.1 overs (Saad Khan 65, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori 54, Muhammad Awais Zafar 50; Shahnawaz Dahani 5-54, Mohammad Awais Anwar 2-48, Mubasir Khan 2-56).