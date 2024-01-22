Akhlaq’s ton helps WAPDA qualify for President’s Trophy final

Muhammad Akhlaq’s match-winning hundred helped Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) race to an exciting three-wicket win against Pakistan Television (PTV) on second day of round seven of President’s Trophy Grade-I.

In other matches, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) found themselves in the driving seat as they finished the day with a 143-run lead against Ghani Glass thanks to Kashif Bhatti five-wicket haul. Furthermore, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) fought hard as the game stood even after the second day’s play.

PTV vs WAPDA

WAPDA beat PTV by three wickets on day two as they chased a target of 225 runs in 41 overs at National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Earlier in the day, PTV continued from their overnight score of 51-2 and lost Mohammad Suleman (20, 26b, 3x4s) early on.

Muhammad Shahzad (53, 84b, 11x4s) struck a fine half-century before being dismissed by Asif Afridi.

Taimur Khan (38, 64b, 6x4s) and Uzair Mumtaz (30, 79b, 2x4s, 1x6) contributed with crucial runs but were removed by Khalid Usman. Skipper Hasan Mohsin (15, 33b, 1x4, 1x6) fell prey to Asif after being adjudged leg-before wicket.

Mohammad Junaid’s (34 not out, 34b, 4x4s, 2x6s) unbeaten effort took PTV to 202 in 57, posting a competitive target for WAPDA. Asif took his match tally to nine wickets after bagging four in the second innings. Khalid chipped in with three wickets. Tahir Hussain and Ali Shafique picked up two and one wickets respectively.

WAPDA’s pursuit of the 225-run target copped an early blow as Hassan Abid Kiyani (15, 19b, 1x4, 1x6) departed with the scorecard reading 23-1. Muhammad Akhlaq stitched a game-defining 107-run second-wicket partnership with Ahmed Shehzad (64, 62b, 10x4s). Akhlaq struck his second first-class ton as he produced a tremendous 100 off 97, including 15 boundaries and two maximums.

WAPDA’s innings stumbled when skipper Umar Akmal’s (7, 13b, 1x4) and experienced batter Ayaz Tasawar (25, 41b, 5x4s) fell to Mohammad Junaid and Faisal Akram respectively. Mohammad Arif and Khalid Usman were dismissed for ducks.

Mohammad Saad (2 not out, 5b) and Asif Afridi (6 not out, 12b, 1x4) were on the crease as WAPDA cruised home with three wickets in the bag.

President’s Trophy round 6: WAPDA and SBP register wins on day 3

Scores in brief:

WAPDA beat PTV

PTV 146 all out, 39.4 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 46, Hasan Mohsin 43, Mohammad Ibtisam 19 not out; Asif Afridi 5-67, Khalid Usman 3-43, Ali Shafiq 2-11) and 202 all out, 57 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 53, Taimur Khan 38, Mohammad Junaid 34 not out; Asif Afridi 4-87, Khalid Usman 3-74, Tahir Hussain 2-20).

WAPDA 124 all out, 34.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 30, Asif Afridi 24, Muhammad Akhlaq 22; Faisal Akram 7-47) and 227-7, 41 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 100, Ahmed Shehzad 64, Ayaz Tasawar 25; Mohammad Junaid 3-82, Faisal Akram 3-92).

Ghani Glass vs SBP

Ghani Glass continued from their overnight score of 62-0 and lost their opening batter Shahbaz Javed (32, 66b, 3x4s, 1x6) early in the day. Muhammad Azeem Ghumman (47, 96b, 6x4s) fell three runs short of his half-century, as he was trapped leg-before wicket by Kashif Bhatti. Shan Masood (32, 31b, 2x4s, 1x6), playing the first game of the tournament, fell in the same manner as Kashif.

Tayyab Tahir returned after his 36-ball stay which yielded 18 runs comprising two fours. Skipper Moeez Ghani (25, 102b, 3x4s) battled in the middle for over two hours but had to depart after getting caught on Kashif’s bowling.

Saad Nasim (53, 67b, 2x4s, 4x6s) chipped in with a fine half-century to help Ghani Glass inch close to SBP’s total.

Saaed Ali (15, 17b, 2x4s), Mohammad Rameez Jnr (19, 36b, 2x4s) and Ghulam Haider (15, 21b, 1x4, 1x6) also contributed with vital runs which helped Ghani Glass gain a lead of mere four runs ending with 282-9 in the allotted 80 overs.

Kashif was the pick of SBP bowlers as he bagged his 24th first-class five-wicket haul. Afaq Afridi, Zahid Mehmood and Rameez Aziz picked up one wicket each.

SBP started their second innings cautiously as the opening batters put on a 45-run partnership before Usman Salahuddin (15, 20b, 3x4s) was dismissed by Ghulam Haider.

Umar Amin (82 not out, 88b, 11x4s, 1x6) and Rameez Aziz (34, 44b, 6x4s) put on a 79-run second-wicket partnership to put their team in the driving seat.

Rameez was dismissed late in the day as Salman Ali Agha (7 not out, 11b, 1x4) joined Umar on the crease. SBP led by 143 runs with eight wickets in the bag as the stumps were drawn on day two.

Scores in brief:

Ghani Glass vs SBP

SBP 278 all out, 70.4 overs (Umar Amin 69, Mohammad Mohsin 61, Usman Salahuddin 50; Mohammad Rameez Jnr 4-122, Shoaib Akhtar 3-39, Saeed Ali 1-41, Ghulam Haider 1-44) and 139-2, 27 overs (Umar Amin 82 not out, Rameez Aziz 34; Ghulam Haider 1-36, Shoaib Akhtar 1-37).

Ghani Glass 282-9, 80 overs (Saad Nasim 53, Muhammad Azeem Ghumman 47, Shan Masood 32, Shahbaz Javed 32; Kashif Bhatti 5-99).

SNGPL vs HEC

HEC conceded a deficit of 22 runs in the first innings as they were dismissed for 257 in reply to SNGPL’s 279. HEC continued from their overnight score of 24-0. The opening partnership lasted for 47 runs after Mohammad Mohsin Khan (27, 47b, 2x4s) was dismissed by Mir Hamza.

Skipper Saad Khan (91, 115b, 13x4s) and Mohammad Huraira (85, 144b, 9x4s, 1x6) put on a valuable second-wicket partnership of 137 runs. Their departure from the crease initiated a batting collapse for HEC as they lost their last eight wickets for a mere 73 runs. Muhammad Awais Zafar (22, 32b, 3x4s) and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (13, 44b) hung around for a bit but failed to build on their innings.

The SNGPL pacers ran through the lower order as Mir Hamzas returned with four wickets. Mohammad Ali picked up three wickets. Mohammad Awais Anwar, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mubasir Khan bagged one wicket each.

Scores in brief:

Ghani Glass vs SBP

With a 22-run lead, SNGPL started their second innings with caution as the opening batters, Azhar Ali (34 not out, 56b, 4x4s) and Omair Bin Yousuf (19, 40b, 3x4s) saw off the last hour accumulating 54 runs for their team.

SNGPL 279 all out, 77.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 102, Mubasir Khan 55, Mir Hamza 40, Azhar Ali 36; Waseem Akram 4-50, Abdul Rehman 2-65) and 54-0, 16 overs (Azhar Ali 34 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 19 not out).

HEC 257 all out, 72 overs (Saad Khan 91, Mohammad Huraira 85, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 27; Mir Hamza 4-53, Mohammad Ali 3-37).