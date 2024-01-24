AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.57%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.31%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.6%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HBL 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
OGDC 146.74 Increased By ▲ 10.24 (7.5%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.75%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
PPL 129.35 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.99%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
PTC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.43%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.92%)
TRG 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,708 Increased By 56.4 (0.85%)
BR30 24,091 Increased By 369 (1.56%)
KSE100 64,881 Increased By 427.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,946 Increased By 194.1 (0.89%)
Dubai leads most Gulf markets higher

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 03:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf were up on Wednesday in early trade amid rising oil prices and robust corporate earnings, with the Dubai index outperforming its peers.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose slightly after a modest fall earlier in the session as traders weighed the impact on prices stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions and concerns over tepid demand.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index surged 1.2%, the highest rise in nearly three months, with all sectors in positive territory.

The index was lifted by a record surge in Dubai Islamic Bank which jumped 7.9% in early trade, the sharpest rise since June 2020.

The biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, reported on Tuesday a 24% increase in full-year attributable net profit to 6.80 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion), up from 5.47 billion ($1.49 billion) a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.6%, supported by a gain of 1% in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.4% rise in Elm Co.

Most Gulf markets rise in early trade

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index advanced 0.3%, with UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 1.8% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank climbing 2.5%.

ADIB reported on Tuesday a 28% increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.45 million), up from 1.17 billion a year earlier.

The Qatari benchmark index inched up 0.1%, aided by a gain of 0.9% in Qatar National Bank and 1.2% rise in Qatar International Islamic Bank.

