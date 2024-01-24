AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
Qatar delays LNG Shipments to Europe amid Red Sea conflict, Bloomberg News says

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024

Qatar, one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, is delaying some shipments to Europe as conflict in the Red Sea forces longer travel times, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Qatar informed some European buyers of delays and rescheduled shipments, the report said, citing traders with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, the traders said that Qatar is reshuffling global supply to meet contractual obligations, diverting deliveries from elsewhere and swapping for available cargoes near Europe.

As per the report, Qatar has diverted at least six shipments destined for Europe around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa since Jan.

Pakistan secures second LNG cargo from Azerbaijan

15, instead of the shorter route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Qatar has not reduced exports, even though some cargoes are taking longer to reach their destinations, the report said.

