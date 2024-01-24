AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Torkham border crossing reopens

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Torkham border crossing was reopened for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan after 10-day closure with the government of Pakistan giving a March 1, 2024 deadline to the Afghan truck drivers to ensure necessary documentation and visas for cross-border transportation.

Border and Customs sources said that the key border crossing with Afghanistan was reopened at 10 am, allowing the flow of trucks and people once again following several rounds of talks between Pakistani and Afghan interim government officials.

The Torkham border crossing was shut on January 12 blocking entry of hundreds of trucks carrying goods, particularly fruit which led to huge losses to the traders of the two countries.

As per the new understanding, the sources maintained that the Afghan licensed truckers will have a deadline of March 1, 2024, to get their necessary documentation and the cross-border movement will be through getting a valid Pakistani visa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan customs Torkham border Afghan truck drivers

