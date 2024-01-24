Security arrangements in Sindh: 122,000 cops, 10,000 rangers to be deployed

KARACHI: As many as 122,000 police officials, besides 10,000 paramilitary rangers would be deputed across the Sindh including Karachi to maintain law and order during the forthcoming general elections, according to officials.

Also, the 4,000 highly sensitive polling stations in the province would be equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

As per details, a high-level committee meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar was held here to review arrangements for upcoming polls.

In the meeting, Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas announced the deployment of 10,000 Rangers personnel for the general elections. IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, in his briefing, stated that 122,000 police personnel would be deployed for security purposes.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam also revealed that 4,000 highly sensitive polling stations would be equipped with CCTV cameras funded by the provincial government.

Officials said the committee has been constituted by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Provincial Home Minister Brigadier Haris Nawaz (retd), ACS Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, and representatives of Pakistan Army also attended the meeting.

The meeting conducted a thorough review of arrangements and security arrangement for the upcoming general elections.

Chief Secretary Sindh briefed the attendees on administrative measures, while DG Rangers and IG Sindh provided insights into the security situation.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister emphasised that the primary objective of this committee is to ensure the security and peaceful conduct of the 2024 general elections.

He further stated the importance of adhering to the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan for transparent and organised elections. He further informed about the establishment of an Election Cell within the Federal Interior Ministry to oversee the secure execution of elections, involving representatives from all law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh provided detailed information on the preparations for the general elections, highlighting the damages caused to schools in the province due to recent floods. He informed that funds amounting to Rs 1.5 billion were allocated for the repair of these schools. Additionally, Rs 3 billion were allocated for missing facilities in polling stations for the elections.

