The Sustainable Development Goals: Developed nations urged to deliver on their commitments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called upon developed countries to deliver on their commitments and support the Global South in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This was stated in Pakistan’s national statement at the Third South Summit held in Kampala, Uganda, the Foreign Office said here on Tuesday.

Additional Foreign Secretary (United Nations), Ambassador Syed Haider Shah delivered Pakistan’s national statement at the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, held in Kampala, Uganda.

The additional foreign secretary called for enhanced international cooperation, particularly among countries of the Global South, to move forward on sustainable development and for the attainment of SDGs and the agreed climate goals. He called upon developed countries to deliver on their historical commitments and support the Global South in achieving the SDGs.

Ambassador Syed Haider Shah expressed support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for the provision of adequate financial resources for the recently operationalized Loss and Damage Fund. He underlined the need for G-77 & China to collectively work for a more just and equitable international order and reform of the international financial architecture, to make it more representative and responsive to the needs and priorities of developing countries.

The additional foreign secretary underscored the need for unity and solidarity among the developing countries to address the common contemporary challenges to global peace and development.

