TikTok shares approach to upholding, protecting election integrity

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: TikTok shared its approach to upholding and protecting election integrity on its platform ahead of the Pakistan parliamentary elections slated for February 2024.

The initiative underscores TikTok’s commitment to being a responsible and reliable source of information, especially during critical civic events.

TikTok has robust measures in place to combat misinformation, violence, and hate speech in line with its Community Guidelines, available both in English and Urdu. The platform is dedicated to removing misleading information about civic processes, including voter registration, candidate eligibility, ballot counting, and election results. TikTok’s policies strictly prohibit content that intimidates voters, suppresses voting, or incites violence. Over 40,000 personnel globally, in conjunction with advanced technology, are deployed to ensure user safety on the platform, complemented by collaborations with intelligence firms, industry partners, and civil society organisations.

To help counter misinformation, TikTok works with local and regional fact-checkers to help the platform consistently and accurately remove election misinformation. Content under review or identified as unsubstantiated is restricted from the For You Feed recommendation, and both viewers and creators are alerted about the potential misleading nature of such content.

A significant element of TikTok’s strategy is the launch of the Pakistan Election Center on the platform, available both in English and Urdu. This hub will direct users to authoritative information on the election, including voting procedures and locations. Enhanced by advanced technology and local language support, the platform is poised to ensure a safe environment free from violations of its Community Guidelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TikTok Election

