AIRLINK 57.60 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (6.27%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
HUBC 117.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.73%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.41%)
PIAA 12.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PPL 127.72 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-2.84%)
PRL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.1%)
SEARL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,608 Increased By 30.2 (0.46%)
BR30 23,538 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.04%)
KSE100 64,102 Increased By 163 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,659 Increased By 57.5 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 10:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Monday in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group against Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have said their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation.

They have also deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East.

In the latest response, US and British forces carried out strikes at eight different locations in Yemen, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, according to a joint statement signed by the six countries.

A tribesman loyal to the Houthis carries a machine gun during a military parade for new tribal recruits amid escalating tensions with the U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, in Bani Hushaish, Yemen. Photo: Reuters
A tribesman loyal to the Houthis carries a machine gun during a military parade for new tribal recruits amid escalating tensions with the U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, in Bani Hushaish, Yemen. Photo: Reuters

A senior US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said roughly 25 to 30 munitions were fired, including from warplanes launched from a US aircraft carrier.

So far, eight rounds of strikes over the past month have failed to stop Houthi attacks against shipping. US officials say the strikes have degraded the Houthis’ ability to carry out complex attacks.

But they have declined to offer any specific figures as to the number of missiles, radar, drones or other military capabilities destroyed so far.

“We are having the intended effect,” the US military official told Pentagon reporters. British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement that the latest strikes were carried out in self-defence.

“This action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade,” Shapps said.

President Joe Biden said last week that air strikes would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting the Houthi attacks.

UK says two navy ships involved in collision in Bahrain, no injuries

Last week, the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a US-owned tanker ship that hit the water near the vessel but caused no injuries or damage.

Biden’s emerging strategy on Yemen aims to weaken the Houthi militants but stops well short of trying to defeat the group or directly address Iran, the Houthis’ main sponsor, experts say.

Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 being preparded to take off. Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft have conducted precision strike operations against Houthi targets in response to further attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, in this undated handout image. Photo: Reuters
Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 being preparded to take off. Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft have conducted precision strike operations against Houthi targets in response to further attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, in this undated handout image. Photo: Reuters

The strategy - a blend of limited military strikes and sanctions - appears aimed at preventing a wider Middle East conflict even as Washington seeks to punish the Houthis for their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Container vessels have been pausing or diverting from the Red Sea that leads to the Suez Canal, the fastest freight route from Asia to Europe.

Many ships have been forced to take the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope instead.

australia Canada Iran MENA Netherlands Pentagon Red Sea Suez Canal global inflation US aircraft carrier Israeli strikes on Gaza Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian Yemen's Houthis US and British forces British Defence Minister Grant Shapps

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Read more stories