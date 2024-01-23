Pakistan slams ‘Ram Temple’ construction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned the construction and consecration of the “Ram Temple” on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya, urging the United Nations and other relevant international organisations to play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of the minorities in India.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the centuries-old mosque – Babri Mosque – was demolished on 6 December 1992 by a mob of extremists. Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque, it added.

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims,” it added.

It further stated that a temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India’s democracy for the times to come. “Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threat of desecration and destruction,” it added.

According to the statement, the rising tide of “Hindutva” ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace, adding that the chief ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque’s demolition or inauguration of the “Ram Temple” as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan.

