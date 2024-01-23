AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

Pakistan provides training to Afghan meteorological officials

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials are providing weeklong training to Afghan officials as four PDM deputy directors are in Afghanistan to train some 30 Afghan trainee officials.

Pakistan has extended cooperation to Afghanistan under South Asia Hydro-met Forum (SAHF) Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES), said sources.

The executive committee members of SAHF are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The forum has been constituted for providing strategies and future direction on weather forecasting.

According to the sources, the training programme will be followed by dispatching Met inspectors to Afghanistan for training on how to install observatories.

They said Pakistan has taken the initiative to get 24 hours advance information as no data from Afghanistan is available due to the absence of weather forecasting system there.

So far, the Met office gets weather updates from observatories installed in Quetta. However, Pakistan would be able to get data from Afghanistan after the installation of observatories there, they added.

The sources said the Afghan government was planning to engage Indian Met officials but Pakistan officials offered their services. They said Director General PMD Mahr Sahibzad Khan will attend the concluding ceremony on coming Friday.

It may be noted that Pakistan has started collaborating with other South Asian countries to share knowledge, resources and strategies to forestall impending adverse effects of climate change. Officials from the ministry of climate change and the ministry of aviation have recently attended an executive level meeting in Thailand.

The director general of meteorological department also attended the meeting on impact-based forecasting to avoid human and material loss in the region out of climate change phenomenon.

Pakistan has also agreed to share the facility of Institute of Meteorology and Geo-Physics Karachi to impart training to the regional forecasters from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

The World Meteorological Organization has agreed to fund the training programme the courses schedule will be shared with the regional bodies in the next meeting due in the month of February.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMD met office Pakistan Meteorological Department Afghan meteorological officials

Pakistan provides training to Afghan meteorological officials

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories