KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 22, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US$ 278.88 281.97 AED 76.18 76.91
EURO 303.59 305.53 SR 74.38 75.03
GBP 354.46 357.63 INTERBANK 279.80 280.00
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024