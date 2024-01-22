AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-22

Biosafety rules: ‘Amendments aimed to align with international standards’

APP Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research on Sunday said that the proposed amendments in Pakistan’s National Biosafety Rules (2005) aimed to align with international standards and enhance regulation.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the ministry said that proposed amendments in regulations also aimed at adopting a dual approval approach for planting and processing respectively as enshrined in ‘Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety’ concerning GMO imports and focusing on cultivation and food, feed and processing (FFPs).

The other objectives of ongoing processes are to ensure the safe and beneficial integration of GMOs into the country’s agricultural landscape, besides fostering collaboration between stakeholders and authorities.

He said that scientific evidence supports the safety of GMOs, with reputable organizations endorsing their consumption, and rigorous testing before approving GMO crops ensures minimal harm to biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

He said Pakistan stands at a pivotal juncture regarding GMO integration into its agricultural landscape, adding that the amendments in Pakistan Biosafety Rules-2005 and Pakistan Biosafety Guidelines-2005 were initiated in August 2020.

All the relevant stakeholders were involved in this 04 years process, he said adding that the ministry is very well aware of its task to ensure the well-being of our people, animals, and environment.

Earlier the same ministry put a block of any work on GM Basmati rice in the late 1990s and recently on GM corn import in 2018, he remarked.

However, science is dynamic and evolutionary and now knowledge and information necessitate the change accordingly, he added.

Fostering informed dialogue, scientific scrutiny and regulatory diligence will shape a future where GMOs could bolster agricultural productivity while ensuring safety, environmental sustainability and compliance with international standards, he added.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) is organizing a series of workshops, seminars and forums that facilitate an open exchange of ideas.

These events, he said will serve as platforms for experts to share knowledge, address concerns and foster a better understanding of the implications of GMO adoption in the country.

By promoting informed discourse, we aim to enable informed decision-making, policy formulation, and public awareness, he added.

MNFSR amendments Pakistan Biosafety Rules

Biosafety rules: ‘Amendments aimed to align with international standards’

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories