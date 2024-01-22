AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-22

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers

APP Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 429 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts — Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara — on the 134th day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 429 electricity thieves, out of which 177 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 22 accused have been arrested.

On the 134th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 08 commercial, 01 agricultural and 420 domestic.

All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 349,124 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.784 million.

During the 134 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 46,337 power connections.

electricity Lesco power pilferers Lahore Electric Supply Company

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories