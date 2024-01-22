LESCO detects 429 power pilferers

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 429 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts — Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara — on the 134th day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 429 electricity thieves, out of which 177 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 22 accused have been arrested.

On the 134th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 08 commercial, 01 agricultural and 420 domestic.

All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 349,124 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.784 million.

During the 134 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 46,337 power connections.