World

Netanyahu rejects conditions for hostage release, after Hamas report

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2024 10:44pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had rejected conditions demanded by Hamas for the release of hostages, hours after the group released a report justifying its October 7 attack on Israel.

"In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all murderers.... If we accept this, our soldiers have fallen in vain. If we accept this, we won't be able to guarantee the safety of our citizens," Netanyahu said.

Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas hostage

Netanyahu rejects conditions for hostage release, after Hamas report

