AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Jan 21, 2024
McIlroy wins fourth Dubai Desert Classic title

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2024 07:18pm

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy won a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic title on Sunday by one shot after storming back from a 10-shot deficit going into the weekend at the Emirates Golf Club.

McIlroy made two massive birdie putts towards the end of the front nine - a 31-footer on the par-4 eighth, followed by a 16-footer on the ninth - to move to 15-under par and lead by three shots.

At the same time his playing partner and overnight leader American Cameron Young struggled and made the turn at two-over with two bogeys.

On the back nine, McIlroy made a bogey on the par-5 13th and could not add another birdie, but that was enough for a winning total of 14-under par 274.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk once again showed his massive talent, and a last-hole birdie gave him a solo second place at 13-under par.

World No 25 Young, searching for his first win on elite tours, finished third at 12-under par.

With his fourth title at the Emirates Golf Club, the world No2 McIlroy surpassed South Africa’s Ernie Els and became the most successful player in the 35-year history of the championship.

Chile’s LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann made the most of his limited starts on the European tour, finishing tied fourth at 10-under alongside Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal and Canada’s Aaron Cockerill.

