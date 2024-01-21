AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shiffrin wins Jasna slalom for 95th World Cup victory

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2024 06:22pm

JASNÁ: American Mikaela Shiffrin kept her nerve to bag a record-extending 95th career World Cup win as she snuck to victory in the women’s slalom in Jasna on Sunday.

Shiffrin clocked 52.91 seconds and 55.30sec in the two legs down the icy Lukova slope in the Slovakian resort for a winning combined total of 1min 48.21sec.

It was her fifth slalom victory of the season.

Croatian teenager Zrinka Ljutic bagged her second career podium finish in finishing second, at 0.14sec, while Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson rounded out the podium (+0.81).

The second leg, in which the top 30 finishers from the first leg race in reverse order, was an exciting affair.

Heading into the final 10 racers, Germany’s world slalom bronze medallist Lena Duerr duly took the lead, with nine racers to follow.

Austrian Katharina Truppe and France’s Marie Lamure both made mistakes to fall out of the reckoning.

Camille Rast then took the race by the scruff of its neck, laying down an electric run to finish more than one second ahead of Duerr’s time to set up a nail-biting climax.

Her Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin couldn’t cope with that pace, but Swenn Larsson could, grabbing the lead before watching Swedish teammate Sara Hector, the comfortable winner of Saturday’s giant slalom ahead of Shiffrin, make a mistake.

Switzerland’s Melanie Meillard temporarily grabbed the final podium spot, leaving just Ljutic and Shiffrin to come down.

Ljutic, 19, made no mistake with a clean descent, taking the lead to pile the pressure on Shiffrin.

Setting out of the start hut with a 0.52sec lead, the American saw that advantage quickly cut back but she kept her nerve to deliver the seventh fastest second leg.

It was enough for the 28-year-old to edge the Croat and claim yet another victory on the circuit.

Home favourite and reigning Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova was not among the starters, her season having come to a premature end after she sustained a torn knee ligament in a crash in Saturday’s giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin wins Jasna slalom for 95th World Cup victory

New structural benchmarks set by IMF

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

IMF assured of building reserves, free floating exchange rate

Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan; crash reported

IMF asks for another hike in gas prices

Second review: IMF urged to reschedule access date to Mar 15 in LoI

Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian in north Gaza

Religious spectacle to mark opening of Ram temple by India's Modi

Read more stories