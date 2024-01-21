Local Taliban officials say two dead, four survivors in Afghanistan plane crash

KABUL: Two Taliban officials in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan said on Sunday that two passengers were killed in a plane crash involving a charter aircraft in the province but they said four others had survived.

Khan Mohammad, head of the provincial governor’s office, said the four surviving passengers were now with Taliban administration representatives. Zabihullah Amiri, Badakhshan’s provincial spokesman, confirmed the death toll and that four had survived.

Earlier, Afghan officials had said they were sending a team to the remote, mountainous area where police had received reports of a crash.

Meanwhile, four people survived a plane crash involving a Russian-registered plane in Afghanistan and the fate of two other people on board is being clarified, Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday, citing Russian diplomats.

Russian aviation authorities said in a statement the plane was a charter ambulance flight traveling from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow on a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978.

Police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesperson said on Sunday.

India’s civil aviation authority said that the plane crash was not a scheduled commercial flight or an Indian chartered aircraft and that “more details are awaited.”

The Afghan provincial police spokesperson said in a statement the crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s far north.

He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, cause of the crash or casualties.