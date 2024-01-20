AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NASA loses contact with its mini-helicopter on Mars

AFP Published January 20, 2024

WASHINGTON: NASA has lost contact with its tiny helicopter Ingenuity during the hard-working craft’s 72nd flight, the space agency said.

The agency’s engineers are attempting to re-establish communications, which ended abruptly on Thursday as the craft was making its descent from a test flight, NASA said late Friday.

Ingenuity, which resembles a large drone, had arrived on Mars in 2021 with the rover Perseverance and became the first motorized craft to fly autonomously on another planet.

Data from the helicopter’s flights are transmitted via Perseverance back to Earth.

On its flight Thursday – “a quick pop-up vertical flight to check out the helicopter’s systems, following an unplanned early landing during its previous flight,” NASA said – Ingenuity successfully attained an altitude of 40 feet (12 meters).

NASA expected to push back Moon missions

But “during its planned descent, communications between the helicopter and rover terminated early, prior to touchdown,” the agency said, adding that “the Ingenuity team is analyzing available data and considering next steps to reestablish communications.”

In a post on X, the former Twitter, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory added that Perseverance was temporarily “out of line-of-sight with Ingenuity, but the team could consider driving closer for a visual inspection.”

NASA has lost contact with the helicopter before, including for an agonizing two months last year.

The mini rotorcraft, which weighs just four pounds (1.8 kilograms), has far exceeded its original goal of undertaking five flights over 30 days on the red planet.

In all, it has covered just over 10 miles (17 kilometers) and reached altitudes of up to 79 feet (24 meters).

Its longevity has proved remarkable, particularly considering that it must survive glacially cold Martian nights, kept warm by the solar panels that recharge its batteries during daylight hours.

Working with Perseverance, it has acted as an aerial scout to assist its wheeled companion in searching for possible signs of ancient microbial life.

NASA Mars mini helicopter on Mars

NASA loses contact with its mini-helicopter on Mars

Pakistan economy to grow by 2-2.5% this year, says Dr Shamshad

In 2023, Pakistan faced the ‘worst economic crisis’ in history: Human Rights Watch

Social media platforms in Pakistan face disruption amid PTI virtual rally: Netblocks

24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Hamas dismisses Biden comments on Palestinian state

Iran says 'reserves right' to avenge deadly Israeli strike on Damascus

13 students dead in China school fire: state media

Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

Read more stories