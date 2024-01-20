AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Jan 20, 2024

Bilawal explains party’s manifesto

NNI Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

LIAQUATPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party would end the Rs1500 billion subsidy being ‘given’ to elites every year, if he is elected as the Prime Minister (PM).

Addressing a public gathering in Liaquatpur in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal said that his party presented a 10-point agenda to combat inflation, unemployment and poverty. He said that Rs 300 billion is spent on seven ‘unnecessary’ federal ministries, vowing to abolish the same.

“We have decided that this Rs 300 will be spent on welfare of the public,” he added.

Bilawal said that Benzair Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari had always fulfilled their promises with the people, adding that he would also live up to the expectations of the people after ‘becoming’ the prime minister.

He reiterated that the PPP’s would give free electricity up to 300 units and establish three million houses for the needy people. Earlier, Benezir Income Support Programme was launched and now farmers will get the card.

Bilawal said the PPP’s government provided financial assistance to the people through Benazir Income Support Programme in the previous tenure and now it would issue, Mazdoor Card, Kisan Card and Youth Card.

“Our government would provide financial support to unemployed youth for one year through Benazir Youth Card,” he added.

The PPP chief also promised to start hunger eradication program at Union Councils level.

Bilawal also took a jibe on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said that its Supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to be the prime minister for the fourth time at any cost. “He (Nawaz Sharif) has done nothing during his three tenures and now he wanted to be the premier for the fourth time,” the PPP chairman said.

Addressing a public gathering in connections with the General Elections 2024 in Naushahro Feroze, the PPP chairman said that his party will form the federal as well as the Sindh government with support of the people. He said that after becoming the prime minister, he would increase the basic salary to two times.

“We will also build three million new houses for the poor and give them ownership rights,” Bilawal said and added that the needy people would also get free electricity up to 300 units in the “Jiyala’s government”.

