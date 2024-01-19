AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Jan 19, 2024
Sports

Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB’s Interim Management Committee chairman

BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2024 10:37pm

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Interim Management Committee (IMC) Zaka Ashraf has decided to tender his resignation from the position, a PCB statement said on Friday.

The development comes a couple of weeks before the expiry of a three-month extension given to the PCB’s management committee.

Refusal to replace PCB COO: IPC ministry turns against Zaka Ashraf

Ashraf made this announcement in the fourth meeting of the IMC on Friday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“At the end of the meeting, Mr Zaka Ashraf announced that he had decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the MC to the honourable Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,” the PCB statement read.

Ashraf thanked the interim prime minister for “confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket”, it added.

Zaka Ashraf’s future in PCB to be decided after World Cup: PM Kakar

Zaka Ashraf led PCB management committee was formed in July 2023 for a four month period, and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, using his prerogative, gave a three-month extension in November 2023.

He was heading a ten-member committee that includes Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, Zulfiqar Malik, and Khurram Karim Somroo.

