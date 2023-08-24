BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.74%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By 24.8 (0.52%)
BR30 17,112 Increased By 62.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By 209.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 16,950 Increased By 96.6 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Refusal to replace PCB COO: IPC ministry turns against Zaka Ashraf

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: The high-ups of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry have allegedly turned against Chairman PCB Management Committee Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf after his refusal to replace Chief Operating Officer (COO) PCB with the Additional Secretary from the Ministry, said reliable sources.

A recent letter of the IPC Ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking advice for a change of guard at the PCB has opened a new controversy amidst the upcoming mega events like Asia Cup and World Cup.

The sources alleged that the IPC Ministry was pressurizing the PCB management for undue favour. According to them, the ministry had also pressurized the management by asking Special Branch of Police to carry out surveillance of the staff.

The sources claimed that vested elements have also manoeuvred an earlier letter of Ch Zaka Ashraf written to Bilawal Bhutto for resigning from the Central Executive Committee after assuming the PCB office. The ministry wanted to establish political connection by circulating an old letter dispatched by Ch Ashraf some two months back, the sources added. Otherwise, they said, there was no connection between the upcoming general elections and the PCB.

The sources said Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf was in high spirit and is determined to carry on with PCB affairs honestly and efficiently in the interest of the country. They said the Chairman has held detailed meetings with his Sri Lankan counterparts to finalize future actions.

The internal controversies between the Ministry of IPC and PCB have led to issuance of letter of the IPC Ministry, the sources said. “The Ministry of IPC intends to get control on the affairs of the board by appointing its nominees at key positions but Zaka Ashraf’s refusal created gulf between the two institutions.” In this situation, only the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing uncertainty about its leadership, which according to cricket analysts, may affect cricketing affairs.

According to the IPC Ministry, Zaka Ashraf appointment falls under a political appointment while sources close to the PCB head claim that Zaka had distance himself from the PPP and his whole focus was on cricket affairs being run by former cricketers Inzimamul Haq, Saleem Jaffer, Mohammad Hafeez and others.

The IPC’s move came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had advised all the caretaker governments to terminate the services of all heads of institutions appointed on a political basis. It may be recalled that Zaka was named chairman of the PCB management committee last month after attempts to get him elected as the chairman was blocked through interim orders by various courts. Following delays in PCB elections, the IPC ministry announced the management committee headed by Zaka Ashraf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf PCB COO IPC ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Refusal to replace PCB COO: IPC ministry turns against Zaka Ashraf

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories